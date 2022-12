ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Kwanzaa is a weeklong cultural celebration honoring the African heritage in African-American culture. Observed from December 26th to January 1st is a week of gift giving and food.

The Rock Hill’s Sandra Oborokumo is hosting Kwanzaa this year. Click to learn more about the celebration.

Want to go?

Kwanzaa

Saturday, December 31st

Noon – 4 pm

Victory Gardens | 641 Crawford Road |Rock Hill