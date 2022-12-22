Creating a Leggings Patent for Wheelchair Bound People

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A one stop shop in Clover is designing, and creating, leggings for people with physical challenges that will make life easier to navigate.

Puddins One Stop Shop is working on a patent to create adaptive leggings for people in wheelchairs who are needing access to pockets.

Owner of Puddins One Stop Shop Heather Thomas says she never really thought about pockets until she learned how important it was for wheelchair bound people to be more independent to carry their own keys, cell phones and more.

Puddins One Stop Shop boutique offers clothing for ladies and is now selling Simply Southern.

