Kounter Restaurant to be Featured on CBS Evening News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Kounter Restaurant on Rock Hill’s Main Street and the Friendship 9 will be featured on CBS Evening News Tuesday at 6:30 PM.

Chef Rob Masone with Kounter and David Williamson, member of the Friendship 9 were both interviewed last week at the iconic restaurant that was once McCrory’s Five and Dime.

In 1961, Williamson and 8 of his African American friends who were students at Friendship Junior College marched from the college to McCrory’s to stage a sit-in at the white only lunch counter.

They were non-violent protesters who were arrested for attempting to order from the White’s Only lunch counter.

What made their demonstration unique is they were the first to choose to stay in jail instead of paying the bail.

Their charges were vacated in 2015 in Rock Hill.

The feature is part of CBS Evening News “Unifying America” segment with CBS correspondent, Mark Strassman.

(Photo Courtesy: Visit York County)