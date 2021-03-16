Business Set to Bring 43 New Jobs to Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Studio Displays, Inc. which is a custom exhibit manufacturer announced Tuesday, March 15th it will be establishing operations in Lancaster County.

This is a $7.1 Million investment and will create 43 new jobs.

Studio Display, Inc. was founded in 1980. According to South Carolina Government it is a design company that specializes in the production and management of tradeshow displays, interior casework, museum exhibits and other custom events.

It is located at 9081 Northfield Drive in Indian Land. The new 82,000-square-foot facility will increase the company’s capacity with innovative equipment and technology for future projects.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021.

If you are interested in a job at Studio Displays, Inc., visit the company’s contact page.

“It’s another golden day in Lancaster County as we welcome Studio Displays, Inc. to our community! We couldn’t be more excited to have this strong, high-energy, well-respected and family-owned manufacturer expand to Indian Land. For over 40 years, Studio Displays, Inc. has been making exceptional exhibit space that brings to life businesses and history. Their fine tradition continues now in Lancaster County.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert

(Photo Source: Facebook)