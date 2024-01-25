Jury finds York County man guilty of driving under the influence

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week a jury found a York County man guilty of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than double the legal limit.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says back in June 2022, Todd Papst, decided he needed more alcohol after drinking at home and drove to a bar down the road from his house. Solicitors say on his way to the bar, Papst was so drunk that he ran off the road and hit two mailboxes and narrowly missed a telephone pole.

In court a judge sentenced Papst to pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costs, as well as to take an online class; and restitution to the mailbox owners.