FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Today marks Juneteenth, a celebration of Freedom.

In Fort Mill at Steele Street Park the public is invited to a Voter Registration Drive along with free food, raffle for prizes and more!

In the video above local business owner, Brandi Collier explains why she came up with the idea.

The event is from 4:30 until 8 PM at Steele Street Park in Fort Mill.