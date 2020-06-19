Winthrop University’s Diversity Dialogues Looks To Promote Change, Empathy

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University recently hosted its first Diversity Dialogue to discuss racism in our country, state and on campus with more than 300 hundred students, faculty, staff and members of the community in attendance.

The dialogue coming in light of all the recent protests.

The University’s Board of Trustees is considering name changes to buildings on campus, including Tillman Hall, which honors Ben Tillman, a former South Carolina Governor and white supremacist who was the driving force behind state support for the school.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaks with campus leaders who, in this conversation, are looking to promote change.

Winthrop University campus leaders say they believe discussions like the Diversity Dialogue are important because it is the first step of the community becoming more aware and empathetic.

Campus leaders say that that discussion was the first of many more they’ll host for other groups that make the campus diverse.