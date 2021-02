TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) According to the Heart2Heart Foundation Heart Disease is the number one killer among women. February is Heart Month. It is a chance to raise awareness about Heart Disease.

For Tega Cay’s Petra Gardner in March of 2015 she thought she just had a stomach bug, but those symptoms turned out to be signs of a massive heart attack.

In the video above Petra shares her story of survival and journey to receiving a heart transplant.