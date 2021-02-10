Rock Hill Police Ask for Public’s Help to Solve New Year’s Day Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Police is still searching for the suspect (s) responsible for attacking a 82 year Army Veteran is his Rock Hill home on Ferndale Drive on New Year’s Day. Bill Mason later died from his injuries on January 15th.

Below is information the police department wants the public to know.

“The family and friends of William “Bill” Mason are mourning after he was victim to a deadly assault that occurred between December 31st 2020 and January 1st of this year. Bill was a United States Air Force veteran who retired from Celanese after 31 years. Bill lived alone in his residence on Ferndale Drive since the loss of his wife who he was married to for 43 years. Bill was known for his love of bowling and animals. Neighbors say Bill was a kind and gentle person.

The Rock Hill Police Department responded the morning of January 1st, after neighbors, who often visit Bill, arrived to check in on him. Finding his door ajar with indications of a burglary, they called the Rock Hill Police.

Officers arrived at the home to find Bill inside with obvious signs he had been assaulted. Bill was semi-conscious but alive. EMS responded transporting Bill to the hospital for treatment. Bill was admitted to receive medical care for his injuries which were causing his health to deteriorate. Detectives spent time meeting with Bill gathering details about the crime.

Sadly, Bill succumbed to his injuries suffered from the assault and passed away on January 15th.

Rock Hill Police Detectives and Forensic Officers spent time combing the scene, meeting with neighbors, and speaking to friends and family. The atrocity that occurred to Bill, in his home, should have never happened. The pursuit of justice for the family and friends who loved Bill will be relentless. There is someone who has the information to solve this crime. There is someone out there who may have heard talk of this crime or directly witnessed it. The Rock Hill Police Department is asking if you are that someone with any details of this senseless and tragic crime to come forward and call 803 329 7293.”