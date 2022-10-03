It’s World Habitat Day!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, October 3rd, is World Habitat Day

On this day Habitat for Humanity and its partners are advocating for better shelter locally and around the world.

The York County Office wants to remind everyone that they are building two new homes in York and two additional new homes are being planned for the spring of 2023 in Rock Hill.

Habitat for Humanity is always looking for businesses, civic groups and faith groups to partner and help.

