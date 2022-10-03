50 States Apply Clean School Bus Rebates

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Environmental Protection Agency is nearly doubling the funding awarded for Clean School Buses this year after an increased demand with school districts from all 50 states applying for the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates.

This is the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, which President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, created for low and zero emission school buses over the next five years.

In May the EPA had announced the availability of $500-million, but officials say given the overwhelming demand from school districts across the country the funding awarded will be $965-million.