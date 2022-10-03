Walmart Donates Funds for Heart 2 Heart

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the Heart 2 Heart Foundation appreciates a $3,000 donation from Walmart as part of its Health and Wellness Days of Giving.

On hand for the Heart to Heart Founder Deb King and Walmart’s Dobys Bridge store Kimberly Hawkins.

Heart 2 Heart works to inspire and enable women and their loved ones to take action that prevents heart attack, stroke, and premature death.

Go to TheHeart2HeartFoundation.org to learn more.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.