Interview with Chris Moody – Current FM Town Council member who is on the ballot this November

FORT MILL, S.C (CN2 News) – Chris Moody is running for re-election in Fort Mill. While his Town Council Ward 4 seat is not contested, he still wants voters to know something about the person on the ballot. In this interview he sits down with Laurabree Monday about what he believes is working and where he feels there is still room for improvement.

The general election is Nov. 7th, early voting opens up Oct. 23rd.

Early Voting Center & Times:

York County Government Center

Level 1, Suite 1201

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 – Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Mon-Fri, 8:30am – 5:00pm

Closed Weekends