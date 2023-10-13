Clinton Elementary celebrates improvement on State report card

Lancaster County, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton Elementary School in Lancaster County is excited to announce that in one year it went from an unsatisfactory score to an average score.

This came after the State released its 2023 report card for schools across South Carolina.

For some that may not be something to celebrate, but for Clinton Elementary they say this is a major step in the right direction.

School leaders went on to say that while this is a good thing, they still have a lot of work to do when it comes to brining up these young students.

All school report cards can be viewed at screportcards.com.