Induction Ceremony Held For New York Mayor Mike Fuesser, A Look Into His Leadership

YORK, S.C. — The City of York welcoming its new Mayor – Michael Fuesser who served on city council for more than five years.

During the November elections – Fuesser beat longtime incumbent Eddie Lee by just a few votes.

Lee had been in office since 2002 – serving as mayor for almost 18 years.

“I’m overwhelmed. It’s a big day for me obviously and I think it’s a big day for the community. I love this community and I’m looking forward to the next four years of serving these citizens,” Fuesser said.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid catches up with Fuesser at the induction ceremony and talks with residents on this new leadership.