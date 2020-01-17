Convicted Serial Killer Released from Prison, Moving to Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A woman convicted of murdering at least five people at a nursing home in Michigan is moving to Fort Mill following her release from prison to live with her sister, sources confirmed to CN2 News.

Wood TV reports that Catherine Wood, 57, was released on parole from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, where she spent more than three decades. In 1987, she was convicted along with Gwendolyn Graham of killing at least five patients at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home, where the two women worked as nurse’s aids.

Wood testified against Graham, saying Graham used a washcloth to suffocate the patients while she stood watch. The two women were involved in a relationship. Wood took a plea deal to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. Graham got life.

After appearing at least eight times before the parole board, Wood was granted parole. Wood TV learned that she is planning to move to Fort Mill to live with her sister.

Peter O’Boyle, with the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons, confirmed to CN2 News that Wood will report to a York County agent while she is on parole.

The conditions of her parole will prohibit her from working around the elderly, children and disabled. O’Boyle said the public doesn’t need to worry about their safety.

But families of victims believe otherwise.

“I’m glad she’s not coming back here, but on the other side of the coin, I sympathize with the people that are going to be living around her, wherever she goes,” said the son-in-law of one victim.

Wood’s parole ends in 2021.