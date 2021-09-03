Indian Land Restaurant Honors 13 Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we continue to remember and honor the lives of the 13 military members killed in the recent attacks in Afghanistan, a restaurant in Indian Land, like so many in the Tri-County is making sure their sacrifice is never forgotten.

Farm Haus Butcher and Beer Garden reserving a seat and 13 beers in honor of those soldiers who lost their lives working to get Afghan allies and Americans out of Kabul before the Taliban regained control of the country.

We know 11 eleven U.S. Marines, one U.S. Army Staff Sergeant – and one U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman were killed.

The general manager at the restaurant, Frank Rizzo says he’s also a volunteer firefighter and has been for more than 20 years.

He wanted this memorial that gets fresh glasses each day to be a way to honor their sacrifice.

He says having a beer with someone can mean friendship, a brotherhood and they wanted to honor those 13 who wont be coming home.

Frank says he plans to make a permeant memorial for military, and all first responders. He says it will be a “Pay it Forward” type of dedication and details will be released soon.