Chester Man Sentenced to Life in Prison, Plus 30 Years for Sex Crimes Against Children

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester man was sentenced to life in prison plus thirty years, to run consecutively, according to Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively.

A jury found 33 year old Bradley Mark Corlew guilty Thursday afternoon in a Chester court room for multiple sex charges against children including, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor First Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree.

According to Lively, Corlew was arrested and charged with multiple child sexual assault charges on September 16, 2019. He was living in the city of Chester in August 2019 when an investigation began based on allegations he was sexually abusing multiple children who resided in his care over the period of several months from December 2018 to August 2019.

Lively says after the report of abuse was made, the Chester City Police Department started an investigation that led to his arrest along with his codefendant, Sarah Lacy.

Lively says the child victims did testify in the trial.

Investigators say four of the children were Lacy’s and five were Corlew’s.

Lacy’s sentencing will be at a later date. She remains out on bond.

When the story was first reported to CN2 in 2019 the Chester police chief at the time, Eric Williams said this was one of the most disturbing case he’s ever seen.

Lively says Corlew is a registered sex offender for a crime he committed in North Carolina in 2008.

The case was prosecuted by Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively and Assistant Solicitor Kaitlyn Easler. The Sixth Circuit Public Defender’s office represented Corlew.