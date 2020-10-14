In-Person Absentee Voting Begins in Rock Hill

ROCK Hill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) In-person Absentee Voting beginning here in Rock Hill on this Wednesday. Many saying it was important for them to come out early and to come cast their votes in-person.

Many voters coming out to Rock Hill on this Wednesday to the city’s facilities building to vote — one of two ways. They can either stand in this line walk in and vote absentee on a machine and some voters have actually chosen to walk their mail in ballots in and deposit them into a box like this one.

Roxie Crawford, brought her mail-in ballot to personally drop off. She says, “I wanted to make sure that it is counted and that way we don’t have to do it by mail.”

Several voters who came out to turn in mail in ballots expressed concerns over the effectiveness of the mailing system – saying they wanted to deliver their votes personally. Voters turning in ballots this way will only need to come out with a valid I-D and your mailed ballot, sealed and ready to drop off.

Mail-in ballot voter, Sarah Thompson, says, “It was very easy I had no problems with it I went by what they told me to do and that’s what I did all I had to do was go in and drop in.”

Other voters saying getting their votes in was a top priority. Many saying they didn’t mind the wait and are pleased with the process so far. These voters choosing to cast their votes on machines. Voters who came in with blank mail in ballots also had the option to exchange their ballots to vote in-person.

Absentee voter Darol Ramsey says, “I have been in this line for approximately 30 minutes now so it’s not that bad it’s moving along progressively pretty good so I don’t have to work today, I don’t have to work tomorrow you know so I’m gonna stand out here for the duration I feel like there is a change that’s needed. And it’s very important that everybody that has the ability, the right to vote to vote.”

Another absentee voter, Virlene Watson says, “This is what I wanted to do you, I didn’t want no mistakes. And I feel like if I come in person there will be no mistakes.”

Rock Hill‘s facilities building will be open to voters Monday through Friday and Saturdays through October 30 for voters looking to vote absentee or to drop off those mail in ballots.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with voters.