Plan to Help Firefighters Diagnosed with Cancer

(LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population, according to the Center for Disease and Control.
With cancer comes higher medical bills. But thanks to a new law just signed by Government McMaster this month, firefighters in South Carolina, paid and volunteer will receive some type of relief financially if they develop cancer related to their job.
It is called The Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan.
The bill was drafted by the Firefighter Association of South Carolina and the Firefighter Cancer Coalition.
The plan says the firefighter must have served in South Carolina for a least five years and been in active service within ten years of diagnosis.
For more information about the bill visit – https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess123_2019-2020/bills/1071.htm
In the video above, here from Lillian Carney of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She lost her husband to cancer at only 41 years old. He served as a firefighter for a total of 25 years.
She and family members started a non-profit called the “Carney Strong Initiative.