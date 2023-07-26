Hungry Heroes gets a $10,000 truck upgrade thanks to Buck Commander

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A sweet surprise for one of our area nonprofits, specifically Hungry Heroes, led by our own former CN2 Hometown Hero, Amanda Riggan.

The YouTube show, Buck Commander calling Amanda to say she’d been chosen as the latest recipient of some major truck upgrades, $10,000 worth of upgrades in fact.

First, they had to pick up her truck and check out the size of the hauler they sent to Rock Hill to get it!

She actually called the National Guard to ask if they could use her parking lot since the truck wouldn’t fit in her neighborhood.

About 2 weeks ago she flew out to Louisiana for a bigger surprise then she expected. This week the show was released on YouTube. They partnered with RealTruck to make the magic happen!

Here are some pictures of Duck Dynasty stars who were on hand for the unveiling. Just one of the special moments.

Amanda telling CN2, no surprise she was already planning to be out in Louisiana serving her BBQ.

As part of the reveal there was a parade that included swat vehicles, local police and more.

While she was there, she learned the next beneficiary of a souped-up truck will be a veteran. She adds she’s proud to be part of the Buck Commander brotherhood.

Watch the full show and surprise here: Surprise Custom Truck! | Hungry Heroes & Buck Commander