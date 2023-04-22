Hundreds of athletes hit the field for Special Olympic Games in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After nearly 3 years, Lancaster County Schools getting to have its Area 11 Special Olympic games.

The games began with an opening ceremony led by this year’s torch runner, Austin, an athlete from Indian Land Middle School, as well as Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper.

Around 1,500 athletes, volunteers, and teachers took part in Friday’s games at the Lancaster County Parks and Rec Department fields.

Some of the games included the Standing Long Jump, 50 Meter Dash, Softball Throw, and more.

Organizers say this was their biggest year yet!