Car Show – This Weekend

ROCK HILL S.C (CN2 NEWS) Today from 10 AM to 2 PM, the York County Crescent Shrine Club and Masters Car Club will be holding a Car Show at the Crescent Shrine Club on McConnells Highway. The cost for participants is $25 per car, but the event is free for the public. All of the funds raised will be donated to The Shriners Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Suspect arrested in murder of Rock Hill mom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Rock Hill Police say after receiving many tips from community members, investigators have arrested a man wanted in...
paid advertisement