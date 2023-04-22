Car Show – This Weekend

ROCK HILL S.C (CN2 NEWS) Today from 10 AM to 2 PM, the York County Crescent Shrine Club and Masters Car Club will be holding a Car Show at the Crescent Shrine Club on McConnells Highway. The cost for participants is $25 per car, but the event is free for the public. All of the funds raised will be donated to The Shriners Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

