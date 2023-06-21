Hometown Hero – Honoring longtime scouting volunteer, Luther Dasher

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you think about different activities young people can participate in, one that may come to mind is Boy Scouts of America.

Troop 250 in Fort Mill is celebrating one of its adult volunteers who has been serving the troop for the past 20 years. CN2’s Ryan Folz also surprising this man as our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

Luther Dasher also serves his community through “A Ride to End Alzheimer’s”.

This is his 13th year participating in the ride and it will take him all across South Carolina for a total of 250 miles.

While he rides he also raises money for Alzheimer’s research. Currently he has raised more than $12,000, his goal being $16,000. If you want to donate you can do so by visiting his page on the Alzheimer’s Association website.