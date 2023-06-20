8th Elementary School in Clover under discussion

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School Board is going to be considering a funding package to build what could be the district’s 8th elementary school.

This coming Monday – June 26th the board will choose between three options. First, not to build an elementary school – a 2nd option would be more aggressive the district says to fully fund the school and raise taxes to the full level or the 3rd option would be a phased in approach which the district says is slower for the taxpayers.

The district says if the board moves forward with the 8th elementary school – the money taxpayers would pay will be consistent with what they previously promised voters with how high how taxes would go up.

On average taxes would be $104 a year on a $100,000 home. There is a calculator on the district’s website to help you determine your dollar amount. Clover School District officials say the growth is coming and this new elementary school will address the needs of the students.

The Director of Marketing, Stephanie Knott sharing, “This is something that has been needed for a while. It was included in the bond in 2021 that failed. It was not included in the package to build the second high school with that package passing this past November, but the need never went away. Our elementary schools are at 88-percent of their capacity as the school year came to a close and we know there are roughly 2600 new housing units that have been approved for construction within the district and that will generate 500 kids, so we need the space.”.

Clover’s 8th Elementary School would be built in the same area as the second high school on the Daimler piece of priority with both schools opening the 2026-2027 school year.

A ground breaking for the 2nd high school could come as early as August.