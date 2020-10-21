Hometown Hero – Caroline Roueche

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN22 NEWS) This educator has dedicated 50 years to teaching special education. She says during that time she’s seen a lot of changes in the education system but the passion she has for education and her students has stayed the same.

Caroline Roueche started her teaching career in 1971 in the Kershaw County school district and after about five years decided she wanted to educate the community in her hometown right here in Rock Hill. She says after 50 years she still enjoys coming to work everyday.

“I just love getting here and seeing my colleagues… and I just love seeing the space is over here but the big thing of course is my children they are the best,” says Roueche.

Roueche says she still has funny memories of her students over the years and one special beach field trip stands out.

“This little boy went running down to the water and then came running back and said ‘who put all that salt in that water?!’ and I said oh gosh what kind of teacher am I it was salt water. But just the fun things on the way and the fun things that they say along the way,” says Roueche.

Many of Independence Elementary’s teachers are nearly 20 years into their own careers and say they enjoy learning from and looking to Roueche for inspiration.

Now Mrs. Caroline Roueche is a CN2 Hometown Hero.

