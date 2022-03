ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County First Responders and school staff at one middle school are getting ready to battle it out on the basketball court, all for a good cause.

This year the game will be Wednesday, March 16th at 5:30. Veterans, first responders, nurses and others will take the court to benefit the 809 Foundation in honor of York County Detective Mike Doty.

Basket Game

Wednesday, March 16th

5:30 pm

York Middle School

1010 Devinney Road

York, SC

www.gofan.com