Rock Hill Businessman Seeking Republican Nomination for House District 46 Seat

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill businessman Heath Sessions announcing he will seek the Republican nomination for the House District 46 seat.

Sessions saying, quote “I am a father, husband and experienced business leader, who will take a conservative mindset to Columbia. I was born and raised in our beautiful state and truly love the great people of our district.” He says he looks forward to bringing a “fresh perspective to the State House.”

For more information www.heathsessions.com

Click above for more.