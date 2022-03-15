Former Mayor Announcing Run For New District 66 Seat

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Tega Cay Mayor David O’Neal announcing his campaign to run for the new District 66 seat.

O’Neal said he didn’t run again for the Tega Cay Mayor’s seat because he wanted to retire, and even retired from his congressional job at the end of February. However, he soon realized he didn’t want to retire saying, “It’s a new district with no incumbent, so it’s time to get back to work!”

O’Neal has lived in Tega Cay for more than 21 years and retired from the US Army after 20 years of service. He served on the Tega Cay City Council as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for 6 years and has served as District Director for South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District for Congressman Ralph Norman for five years.

Click here for more information www.Onealforhouse.com