ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Holidays can be a hard time for some in the community if you are grieving the loss of a loved one.

CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Michelle Stone of Epic Care Health in Fort Mill who explains some tips to keep in mind during the holiday season if you or a loved one is grieving this season.

To learn more about Epic Care Health, visit: http://www.epiccarehealthllc.com/

Click the video above to learn more.