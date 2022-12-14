CN2 Business Spotlight – “Poppyseed” Offering an Eclectic Breakfast and Brunch

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We take you inside Poppyseed Kitchen a new restaurant in Fort Mill serving up delicious eclectic breakfast and lunch items.
Two families coming together after meeting at Johnson and Wales to “combine passion in hospitality” serving good food that they would want to eat.
Want to go?
485 Tom Hall St. #103
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Opening November 30th!
Wednesday – Sunday
7am – 3pm
Closed Monday -Tuesday
https://www.poppyseedkitchen.com
Phone: (803) 547-3232
