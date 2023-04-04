Harris begins campaign for Chief of Catawba Nation

CATAWBA NATION, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Jason Harris, Assistant Chief of the Catawba Nation, has proudly declared his candidacy for the role of Chief of the Catawba Nation.

Having been an integral member of the Tribe his entire life, Harris has an expansive background in Tribal Government, having served in multiple capacities for the past two decades, notably driving the Tribe’s prosperity.

“I am delighted to be putting myself forward as a candidate for Chief of the Catawba Nation”, said Harris. “Having grown up in this Tribe, I am determined to protect our culture, safeguard our sovereignty and guarantee a flourishing future for our Nation. If I am elected as Chief, I vow to advocate tirelessly on behalf of our people and construct on the success we have earned in the recent past.”

Harris is celebrated for his command in the Tribal Government. Having held positions such as Secretary/Treasurer and Assistant Chief, he has extensively toiled to bolster the Tribe’s governance and fiscal solidity. Throughout his tenure, Harris has established protocols and regulations, maintained meaningful relationships with federal agencies and resolutely eliminated long-standing financial burdens and lawful issues. His unwavering drive to attain excellence and prosperity has rewarded him a stellar status as an authoritative figure who achieves tangible results.

“The many years I have served have revealed the critical importance of accomplished leadership, communication, and planning”, Harris said. “If I am fortunate enough to become Chief, I promise to work collaboratively with the Executive Committee, our local leaders, and federal agencies to promote the continuation of the Catawba Nation’s growth.”

The goal Harris aspires to is centered on sustaining the Catawba Nation’s culture, guaranteeing its autonomy, and fostering economic expansion. His ambition is to assure the Tribe remains an energetic and affluent community for countless generations to come.

“I am devoted to creating a brighter future for the Catawba Nation”, said Harris. “It is my belief that by combining forces, we can produce immense success and remain devoted to the traditions of our ancestors.”

When asked to divulge his objectives for the position, Harris was adamant.

“I am vying for this office because I am confident that our Tribe is worthy of a Chief that will devote themselves to making real improvements to our citizens’ quality of life. As such, I have formulated a platform which contains decisive elements, such as the conclusion of the casino venture, the distribution of a per capita payment, a death benefit for economic security in periods of bereavement, a maximum of $15,000 scholarships for college studies, actionable solutions for low-income housing issues, and an unwavering focus on tackling healthcare inequalities within our community. Moreover, I believe in transparency and accountability, and will endeavour to ensure that recordings of all Tribal Government meetings are made accessible to the public. If elected as Chief, my top priority will be the prosperity and happiness of the Catawba Nation’s people.”

The vote for Chief of the Catawba Nation will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with absentee mail-in ballots needing to be received by 5:00 PM on Friday, July 28. For this election cycle, those who would usually automatically receive an absentee ballot must now make a request for one. To stay up-to-date on Jason Harris and his campaign, please visit www.CatawbaChief.com and sign up for pertinent notifications.