Habitat for Humanity Kicks Off Women Build Week

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s International Women’s day and Habitat for Humanity of York County begins its Women Build Week on this Monday, raising awareness of challenges women face when looking for affordable housing.

Later this Week Habitat of York County will participate in a national conversation on women and housing.

For nearly 30 years, Habitat for Humanity has celebrated Women Build Week, internationally, in partnership with Lowe’s.

Stephanie Barnette with Habitat for Humanity of York County says, “Habitat is really about providing women with opportunities…. For our families, our female headed households, Habitat is an opportunity for them to improve their lives.”

Each year Habitat for Humanity of York County helps connect up to five women to affordable housing. A single mom moving into a new home, says that the experience has truly empowered her.

Shakeedra Stevenson, a recent Habitat homeowner says, “I really like the fact that they gave me this little boost of confidence that I have. With becoming a homeowner, learning how to do things on my own, knowing that even though I was in the situation of being a single parent, I can still grow and be empowered from this and do better.”

Shakeedra joined Habitat in 2018 and says the non-profit changed her life by making her more independent financially and mentally. Home security is not something all children get to experience. Rock Hill school leaders say they’re working to help the 200 to 300 kids in our area, who do not.

Serena Williams with Rock Hill Schools and on Habitat of York County’s board, says, “The prices on rent are just not affordable for many of our low wage earners here in the community. So, we do a lot of work to help families find affordable solutions, and when they can’t it’s really sad. If they face and eviction, it’s impossible to recover from that….And so, being able to work with a partner like Habitat to provide a safe and stable solution that’s a long-term solution, means everything to children.”

“The exciting part is the dedication when they get the keys but, I’m even more excited when I get the call in a few years that they started a small business, that their kids have gone off to college. I’m excited when we have our female headed households who have paid off their mortgages after 20 or 30 years of being in their home. That to me is what Habitat is about. It’s about empowering women and giving women opportunities in all aspects of what we do,” says Barnette.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaking with Habitat leaders about how Women Build Week, empowers and inspires women in our area.