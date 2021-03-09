New Development, “The Perch” Coming to Rock Hill, Near Winthrop

(Photo Credit: Warren Norman Company)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Warren Norman Company announced this Tuesday the groundbreaking of its newest development called “The Perch”.

It will be located on the corner of Cherry Road and Oakland Avenue, next to Winthrop University.

It consist of a new 22,382 square foot, two story building and the existing +/- 5,343 SF former Coca-Cola bottling plant, according to the release.

The new 2-story building will be a mix of restaurant, retail, and office users with space available for lease now.

Another announcement will be made soon about the ‘coke building’.

The release says the new development will also feature an artificial turf outdoor games area with traditional lawn games and the ability to host live music and more.

Below is more from the Warren Norman Company about the name of the development.

“When the Warren Norman Company set out to make this project a reality, they knew it needed a great name to effectively brand and market the project. To accomplish this the Warren Norman team leaned on Jane Thomas and Stephanie Lawson, professors in the College of Business Administration at Winthrop University. It soon became a semester long project in a few of the higher-level classes to research and gather feedback from the Rock Hill community. After months of hard work, they presented many ideas and branding strategies, and ‘The Perch’ was chosen as recommended by Winthrop students.

With over +/- 27,725 SF of leasable space at The Perch there are many spaces available for a restaurant, office, or retail user. For more information on The Perch or other Warren Norman Company properties please visit warrennorman.com or call (803) 366-8141.”