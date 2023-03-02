Habitat for Humanity calls on law makers for support

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Habitat for Humanity in York County are back home after several trips to our state and our national’s capital buildings where they asked for support and funding when it comes to their programs that provide affordable housing to families.

Although the cost for materials to build homes continues to rise, habitat says its doing everything possible to make sure its homeowners can afford the American dream.

For small business owner, Mirian Brito, her life changed when she became a single mother.

“I was like okay, we are going to need a home. How am I going to do that, now just on my own”, says Brito.

That’s when she learned about Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program in York County. She was approved in 2019. Now a lot in Rock Hill will soon be her forever home.

“Its literally like a dream come true”, says Mirian.

Executive director and CEO, Tim Veeck of Habitat for Humanity of York County says he and his team want to continue making dreams like Mirian’s come true.

That’s why they went to South Carolina’s State House this week to educate law makers on the importance of passing legislation that will help continue their efforts.

“Right now in South Carolina and also at the National level we are kind of at a crisis at affordability as far as affordable housing”, says Veeck.

Veeck says they are calling on legislators to help establish an Heirs Property Commission in the state, as well as funding.

“Our cost to build has doubled in three years. Land costs has increased as well”, says Veeck.

Veeck adds they are working hard to keep their clients at an affordable mortgage.

With inflation and changes to Rock Hill city planning and design guidelines, the costs continue to rise.

Brito’s house is expected to be complete by the summer of this year. Veeck is asking people in the community to reach out to their local representatives to encourage them to support Habitat’s efforts.

Habitat leaders in York County and other states also took a trip to Washington, DC to speak to lawmakers on a national level about their needs.

Brito says she’s looking forward to planting a garden and having a BBQ in her back yard with her daughter.

Habitat for Humanity in York County says it has two spring builds, as well as more than two dozen home repair projects in the works.

It is celebrating 35 years this March and is asking anyone who wants to donate or volunteer to reach out to their website: https://yorkcountyhabitat.org/