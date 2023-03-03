Child dies in single car crash in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police say the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway at Munn Road near Fort Mill High School early this Friday, March 3, morning in Fort Mill.

Police say Tyrique Boyce, 26, who was driving the Camaro had two other occupants inside – an adult passenger, and a three-year-old child. Officers say the child did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver and adult passenger were transported to an area hospital with injuries not life-threatening in nature.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Authorities say Boyce is at Moss Justice Center charged withFelony DUI Great Body Injury

Felony DUI Death

Child endangerment

Child Safety Restraint

Seatbelt Violation

OFFICIAL RELEASE:

On March 3, 2023, at 12:05am, officers were dispatched to Munn Road in reference to a single vehicle accident. The driver, Tyrique Boyce, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway in the vicinity of Fort Mill High School. The vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, had three occupants: the driver, an adult passenger, and a three-year-old child. The three-year-old child was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of the accident. The driver and adult passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The driver, Tyrique Boyce, date of birth 12/05/1996 is in police custody and will be charged today and has multiple charges pending.

I will update you all as soon as those warrants are complete and served on Boyce.

A copy of the collision report is also attached.

The York County Coroner’s Office was notified and will be the point of contact for information on the deceased victim.