Growth in Downtown York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s a wish for any small town, a thriving downtown. Well with new entrepreneurs moving into the city of York leaders are excited for the momentum. These bold small business owners are moving back in and as CN2’s Rachel Richardson shares they’ve found a creative way to preserve the town’s history.
