Senior Prom Gives Older Guests A Chance Relive Their Past, Re-create Memories

Once upon a time: Some older folks are taking a trip back in time. They’re wearing fancy dresses, sharing dances and re-creating wonderful memories. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us about a senior prom in Lancaster that came with a big surprise. She even got to dance with one of the guests!

