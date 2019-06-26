Senior Prom Gives Older Guests A Chance Relive Their Past, Re-create Memories

Once upon a time: Some older folks are taking a trip back in time. They’re wearing fancy dresses, sharing dances and re-creating wonderful memories. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us about a senior prom in Lancaster that came with a big surprise. She even got to dance with one of the guests!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Chester County Sheriff’s Office Will Provide More School Resource Officers
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) An agreement has been reached between the Chester County School District, the Chester County Sheriff's Office, and other county...