Grandma With a Secret!

Quite the dinner for a Rock Hill Family. The SC Education Lottery letting us know a Rock Hill Grandma has a Secret to Tell. She is inviting her big family over for a surprise announcement. They don’t know it yet, but after she fills their stomachs with good food she’s going to tell them a secret: Grandma won the Lottery. Here’s more from their Press Release:

“She’ll tell them how she bought one ticket at the Corner Store III on S. Anderson Rd. in Rock Hill and won $125,000. The win took her by surprise too. She says she couldn’t eat or sleep after it happened, but can’t stop smiling now.

“I’m going to make the grandkids feel like I feel right now,” she said, while awaiting her check. Grandma’s going to spoil them.

For selling the claimed ticket, Corner Store III in Rock Hill received a commission of $1,250.

One top prize of $125,000 remains in the $5 Cash Doubler game, at odds of 1 in 600,000.”