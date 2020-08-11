Governor McMaster Asks SC DHEC To Publicly Release COVID-19 Cases In Students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Schools this week are slowly starting to return to the classroom or virtual learning.

For those districts bringing kids back to the classroom, the governor has made a request to SC DHEC, asking the agency to publicly release daily COVID-19 cases in students.

Also on Twitter, the governor quoted a Lancaster County teacher who is struggling with what to do with her own 7th grade child on the days she’s teaching.

McMaster has requested all students return to 5 days of face-to-face learning, and while that’s not happening in many districts, it does create financial challenges for families and in many cases, teachers who are trying to figure out the balance.