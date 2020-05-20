Gov. McMaster Lifts Restrictions On Athletic Activities, Attractions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is continuing to open up South Carolina.

This time, he’s signing a new executive order lifting restrictions on athletic activities, sports, adult and youth recreational activities and public playground equipment.

This will take effect Saturday, May 30th. Competitive play can resume on June 15th.

AccelerateSC is also putting together guidelines for day camps, including vacation bible schools, church and athletic camps, YMCA camps, educational day camps and scouting activities (not overnight).

The governor will also open museums, bingo halls and social clubs this Friday, May 22nd. This includes zoos and large attractions, like skating rinks, mini golf, go-kart tracks and more.

Night clubs, bowling alleys, racetracks, theaters, concert halls and spectator sports are examples of places where restrictions have not yet been lifted. McMaster is not saying when those places and venues could open.

He also has some recommendations for weddings, including a six-foot space between attendees, location should follow guidelines, health checks are the responsibility of the bride and groom prior to allowing guests to enter the wedding, any equipment must be sanitized after each use, sanitizing stations should be available to guests and additional staffing should be present to ensure guidelines are enforced.

McMaster adds he trusts people to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. He says increased testing sites around the state and tracing should put the state in good shape.

Dr. Bell with SC DHEC…

So far, 138,238 people have been tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina. Of those tests, 9,175 have been positive for the virus.

SC DHEC has tested people at 74 nursing homes, including staff and residents. They expect to finish testing at all nursing homes in the state by the end of the month.

SCDHEC says it’s still critical to protect yourself and prevent spread in your community. Health officials say it’s important to wear a mask when out in public, in addition to practicing social distancing.