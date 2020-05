YORK COUNTY, S.C. — RELiON batteries has been in York County for around 15 years.

The company manufactures lithium batteries that help power essentials, like hospitals and ambulances.

Now, it’s sending those batteries to first responders in New York City.

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskieva spoke to Paul Hecimovich about how his company is literally powering first responders.