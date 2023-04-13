Golfers not surprised to hear South Carolina golf ranked top 5 in the world

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With more than 15,000 golf courses across America, picking a favorite might seem difficult, but for some athletes narrowing that list down to one state is easy enough.

That one state is South Carolina, which was recently recognized as a top five golf destinations in the world for 2023 by the International Association of Golf Travel Operators. The award winners were selected by more than 500 golf tour operators from around the world, who voted for the destinations.

The Palmetto State is the only US location to appear on the golf destination of the year list, sharing the honors with Dubai, Cyprus, Los Cabos, and Thailand.

Director of Instruction for Marc Lapointe Golf, Ryan Smith, was not surprised by the State’s ranking.

“South Carolina has a little bit of everything. So you can have the mountain courses, which are spectacular, challenging in their own right,” says Smith. “And then the strand of beach golf that we have in South Carolina is second to none globally, I would put it up against basically any state and any country.”

Smith adds that tournaments like the RBC Heritage, taking place at Hilton Head, South Carolina, also play a major role in generating more interest in Golf.

CN2’s Zane Cina working on his swing as golfer’s explain how the sport is growing in the story above.