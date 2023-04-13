Father of man who killed Lesslie Family and two workers takes legal action against university

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Alonzo Adams, Phillip Adams’ father, has launched a legal case against South Carolina State University.

Phillip Adams is a former NFL athlete from Rock Hill, and was responsible for the murder of Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, along with James Lewis and Robert Shook in April 2021.

The suit, brought before the Orangeburg County court last week, charges that South Carolina State University was negligent in their duty to educate Phillip Adams on the risks of head trauma, and in not protecting its athletes.

South Carolina State University have refused to make any comment in regards to the ongoing litigation.