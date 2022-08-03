Goal Reached – Rock Hill Woman Purchases Wheelchair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman who recently asked the community for help in getting a power wheelchair has reached her fundraiser goal of almost $4,000.

Veronica Morris recently shared her story with CN2 News “Freedom is only a Wheelchair Away for Rock Hill Woman” said she can only walk about 15 minutes at a time due to the arthritis in her hands, hips, and feet, causing her to rely heavily on a wheel chair. Her physical disabilities make it hard for her to push herself in a wheelchair, which is why she reached out to the community to raise money on GoFundMe for a motorized wheelchair.

Through GoFundMe she was able to raise nearly $3,000 and then raised another thousand in cash donation. She said she quickly used the money to purchase a portable power wheelchair.

She wasted no time breaking in her new wheelchair as she took it to the South Carolina State Museum this past Sunday. Veronica says she is thankful for all those who donated to help get her freedom back.