CN2 Digital Dashboard – State Fair is Hiring, Care Center Sees Increase in Demand during Summer and a Grant Provides Services for Free Dental Care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SC State Fair is looking for employees, Center seeing an increase in demand and a decrease in donations and a grant received will provide services offering free dental care.

For the first time in more than 150 years The South Carolina State Fair is seeing first-hand the results of the nationwide labor shortage. The 12-day fair will take place from October 12 – 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia and is currently hiring for all temporary positions.

To apply visit scstatefair.org for more information.

The Fort Mill Care Center says every year it sees food needs increase and donations decrease during the summer.

The center says more meals are eaten at home while kids aren’t in school, and food drives tend to take a break as well.

Volunteers are encouraging the community to donate nonperishable food items.

Donations can be dropped of at the Fort Mill Care Center Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 and Noon.

Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded the York County Partners in Free Dentistry with a $25,000 grant to purchase supplies and expand access for its free dental clinic.

The funding is part of the company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $175,000 to five organizations in South Carolina.

Delta Dental of South Carolina is currently accepting applications for its second grant cycle of 2022.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.