FORT MILL, S.C. — Lifepointe Church in Fort Mill is celebrating for Easter.

From 12 to 5 on Friday, April 10th, the church is providing an Easter gift bag for preschool age kids and elementary age kids. It’s also giving out an Easter Egg Hunt kit for the whole family.

Want to have some Easter fun? Hop on over to Lifepoint Church at 390 York Southern Road in Fort Mill.