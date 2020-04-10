York Church Gets Creative For This Sunday’s Easter Service

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) With new orders and guidelines in place to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, churches are having to find new ways to hold services. Grace Chapel Baptist Church in York is gearing up for its Easter service in a way the pastors never thought would happen, a drive-in service.

Pastor Ray Martin says when the news came out about the COVID-19 Pandemic he knew things would change.

“From that very moment we started to pray for guidance”,said Ray. “One of our ministers here at the church sent me, I believe a meme and we laughed about it,about a drive in church service. But that week I couldn’t get it off my mine”, said Ray.

What seemed just like a thought turned into a reality.

“They brought trailers, canopies, lumber, trailers full of tools,” said Ray.

Ray says members of this church worked together to build this stage, right in the church parking lot -creating a drive in service. Now people are pulling in by the dozens to worship.

“We have watched things I don’t think I’ve ever seen before , but we’ve watched families actually sit together and worship cause they are sitting in their cars,” Ray said.

Ray adds they are taking every safety precaution necessary, keeping the worship team 6 feet apart and advising everyone to stay in their vehicles.

If you would like to join Grace Chapel Baptist Church on Easter Sunday the address is 475 S. Shiloh Road in York. The service starts at 10:50 AM.