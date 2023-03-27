Free Narcan Event to be held Tuesday, March 28th in York

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Keystone Substance Abuse Services will be giving out free Narcan as well as Deterra Disposal bags for unused or expired medication tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28th.

The event will be held at Tender Hearts Ministries Thrift Store in York from 1 until 4 PM.

Narcan is a fast acting remedy for an opioid overdose and experts say its important for everyone to have some on them.

Want to go?

Narcan Event

March 28 | 1 pm until 4 pm

Tender Hearts Ministries Thrift Store

17 E Madison St, York, SC 29745