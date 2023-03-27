Your Monday update – stories making headlines in “The Rundown” with Lucas and Laurabree

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sit down each and every Monday to talk more about local, state and national stories in “The Rundown.”

Carowinds hosted its behind-the-scenes look at the game of esports during the “Rock the Winds” event in the park this weekend. In partnership between Visit York County, Winthrop University, and Carowinds, the competition will feature the Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Rivals of Aether games.

Crime Stoppers of York County honored those who protect and serve. Each year Crime Stoppers of York County names two law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty. This year Detective Kyle Gregory of the Fort Mill Police Department was named the Criminal Investigations Criminal Investigator of the Year and Detective Ray Atwell of the Fort Mill Police Department was named the Multijurisdictional Drug Unit Investigator of the Year.

Congratulations to the Clover High School Unified Cheer Team! They won first place – A GOLD Medal – at the Special Olympics South Carolina Cheer competition in Columbia.

We celebrate many things during the month of March – one being National Music in Our Schools Month. The Rock Hill School District is celebrating with the help of one teacher.

CN2’s Ryan Folz stopping by Mt. Gallant Elementary School where students are being serenaded by the sound of music.

